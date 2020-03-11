Over 100 radiologists trained on improved diagnosis, disease management

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – More than 100 Kenyan radiologists on Tuesday received training on the medical imaging technologies and techniques to improve diagnosis and disease management.

The clinical radiology training by GE Healthcare (GE) and the Kenya Association of Radiologists (KAR) is geared towards achieving better health outcomes.

The one-day forum themed ‘Elevating Radiology’ was focused on gastrointestinal and abdominal radiology.

Topics covered included advanced technologies in body imaging; advanced digital mammography techniques, functional imaging of prostate cancer, and imaging of the liver and liver care management among other topics which will help practitioners optimize their work.

According to KAR, limited training positions and lack of comprehensive post-masters training opportunities within the country necessitate partnership with industry and other resource parties to promote for the healthcare training and continuous professional development of the radiology fraternity in the country.

“Accurate diagnosis is a result of quality imaging services done with quality technology by competent healthcare professionals,” Senior Vice President Financing for GE Healthcare East Africa, Jennifer Kinyoe, said.

“We are honoured to partner with KAR to ensure Kenya’s medical technologists are equipped with the right skills to continue providing better outcomes for patients,” she said.

Kinyoe added that the annual Radiology day initiative is part of the company’s efforts to ensure sustainability and long-term utilization of advanced medical technologies and solutions.

“Kenya, like majority of other African countries, still faces acute challenge of trained radiologists and other medical technologists. As a result, expensive medical equipment and machines are under-utilized and sometimes damaged within a short period of time. We are excited to partner with GE Healthcare to up skill our radiologists on the latest trends in the industry,” KAR Chairperson Elijah Kwasa said.

Participants were also exposed to the latest medical imaging technologies and techniques including Definium™ XR120 digital X-ray which brings the world of digital technology to imaging facilities that rely on analogue equipment.

In Kenya, over 1400 healthcare professionals have been trained through the Healthcare Skills & Training Institute launched in 2016 in partnership with Ministry of Health.

The first GE Healthcare Radiology Day was held in 2019 on “Interventional Radiology” which focused on current trends in neuro-imaging and a major outcome of the forum was the stroke imaging guidelines and management shared by one of the invited speakers from India.

“Kenya, which is a developing country like India currently lacks such unified guidelines and hence a key takeaway for us was the necessity for the country to adopt such guidelines in future to help manage the morbidity and mortality associated with stroke,” former Chairperson of KAR, Beatrice Mugi, noted.