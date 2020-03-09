Ol Kalou lawmaker David Njuguna questioned in Sh120mn CDF fraud case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

,

NYERI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Ol Kalou lawmaker David Njuguna was arrested Monday for grilling over alleged misappropriation of Sh120 million under his constituency’s National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP, who had been summoned by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), was asked to record a statement over several accusations that range from fraud, conflict of interest, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds.

He was taken to EACC’s Nyeri regional office for questioning.

Njuguna was taken to EACC’s Nyeri regional office for questioning/FILE

The offences according to the anti-graft body were committed between 2013 and 2018.

Detectives are reviewing the utilization of the Ol Kalou NG-CDF over a period of eight years.