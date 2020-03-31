Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga/FILE

Capital Health

Nyeri county to restrict urban-rural travel to avert COVID-19 spread

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Mar 31 – Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga Tuesday announced plans to restrict Kenyans from cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu from travelling to the county in a bid to protect elderly people from being infected with coronavirus.

Kahiga said the decision was reached following a county emergency response committee on COVID-19, a global pandemic for which fifty persons have already tested positive in the country, 34 of them being Nairobi residents.

He said travellers from the three cities will undergo mandatory temperature tests at checkpoints before being cleared into the county.

“This idea of Nyerians living in the city coming back home to quarantine in the village is ill-advised.The reason why we do not want them to come is that they will contaminate villages and expose the elderly and their relatives,” said Kahiga.

Although Nyeri County has no confirmed case they are 33 people quarantined for monitoring after they exhibited coronavirus symptoms, he said.

The governor’s decision followed an advisory by the Ministry of Health urging urban populations to avoid travelling to villages where most of the elderly population lives.

The Ministry of Health directive was however issued as a request, the government restraining itself from banning inter-county travel.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Monday urged those who live in urban areas specifically in Nairobi not to travel to rural areas as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the elderly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are encouraging those who live in Nairobi against travelling upcountry during this period. Statistics show that majority of our elderly live in upcountry and they are likely to be exposed like it happened in Italy by this kind of movements,” Kagwe said.

The CS said Nairobi remains the epicenter of the infections leading with 34 cases, followed by Kilifi with 6, Kitui registered its first case on Monday.

He further urged those in upcountry not to travel to urban areas unless it is necessary and even so, to maintain social distancing at all cost.

“I also call on those who live in upcountry not to come to Nairobi or go to Mombasa unless it is very crucial. Even so, I urge them to maintain the social distancing that we have been talking about,” Kagwe added.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

2 days ago