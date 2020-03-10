NPS to cascade counselling to 1,450 wards as trauma healing initiative unveiled

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – National Police Service (NPS) Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai Tuesday ordred the roll out of a newly launched initiative which seeks to integrate counseling and psycho-social support in the service to all the 1,450 wards in the country.

During the launch of the program dubbed Muamko Mpya-Healing the Uniform, Mutyambai directed his deputies – Regular Police, Administration Police and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) – and Internal Affairs Unit to ensure counselling of officers in all police commands.

He said the counselors’ offices will align and harmonize provision of well being and psycho-social programs in the police institution.

Mutyambai said that new initiative is an affirmation the psycho- social aspect of police officers is an integral part of the service and will complement the work of police officers.

“Mwamko Mpya Program seeks to complement the internal efforts with the service to advance psychological well being of officers, it recognizes that one on one counselling is important but these processes need to be enhanced by a strong mutual peer to peer psycho-social support system,” he said.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Principal Assistant to the Inspector General, Nyale Munga, Mutyambai pointed out that routine trauma in the daily policing activities often leaves police officers with psychological scars.

He noted, “there are a considerable number of officers who still need a stronger support system in order to cope and return to health and balance.”

As part of his directive, the IG also wants the adoption of the program across all ranks and command structures.

The initiative’s training curriculum will be incorporated in all courses offered within the police service.

“Regional formation and county commanders should create space and adopt practices that enhance peer to peer psycho social support across ranks and within the command.

“We envisage that it will contribute to re awaken the inner healer so that police officers build their own resilience towards preserving psychological health during stormy times,” Mutyambai noted.

Deputy DCI Director, Joseph Ashimala, who also spoke during the launch, said the initiative will address the trauma issue holistically and ensure a well-functioning police service.

“The nature of police service exposes officers to traumatising events which if not catered for becomes a danger since victims react to these events in varying means,” he stated.

He said the George Kinoti-led institution will accord the initiative sufficient support so that the police service continues delivering its mandate.

Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson, Anne Makori, on her part said welcomed the new initiative.

She said lack of counselling and psycho-social support has been cited by officers as a huge problem within the service.

“We will be keen to see how the initiative provides a turning point towards elimination and/or reduction of deaths resulting from police action,” Makori said.

The initiative launched in 2017 on a pilot basis, examines the cycle of violence, trauma, resilience and healing and provides police officers with mechanisms of developing trauma-informed skills to enhance mental well-being.