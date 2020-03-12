Connect with us

DPP Noordin Haji and NPS Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai sign transfer documents for a 7-acre property located in Nairobi's Loresho/ODPP

NPS cedes Loresho training facility to DPP for establishment of Prosecution Training Institute

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has received a major boost, after the National Police Service (NPS) surrendered 7-acres parcel in Loresho, paving way for the establishment of a Prosecution Training Institute (PTI).

It will be the first institute training prosecutors in Africa according to DPP Noordin Haji, who Wednesday said Kenyans can expect better outcomes in court, once it is operational.

The surrendered land hosted a training college for senior police officers which will now be moved to Ngong, within Kajiado County.

Haji said with PTI, the ODPP will be able to “address the need for training and enhancing capacity among its staff.”

He noted that “The Prosecution Training Institute serves a three-fold function. Firstly, a world-class training facility to deliver quality training for prosecutors and other professionals in Kenya and within East Africa.”

It will also act as a regional leadership hub that will undertake research and recommend law reform in criminal justice practice.

“It will also serve as a resource center for prosecutors and other criminal justice stakeholders,” the DPP said. “The PTI is envisioned to open a new window of opportunities for prosecutors and criminal law practitioners to develop structured homegrown programs.”

Speaking during the handover of the facility, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai revealed that when ready, ODPP and NPS will hold joint training programs in a bid to sharpen the skills for their respective officers and help them understand the mandate of sister institutions.

“This will encourage seamless synergy of expertise and increase functional professional interaction,” the police boss said.

