Nothing to celebrate for Kenei’s widow on Women’s Day

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 8 – As millions of women across the world celebrate the International Women’s Day, there is nothing to be joyful for the widow of slain Administration Police officer, Arnold Kipyegon Kenei, 33.

Kenei was killed by people linked to a Sh39 billion fake military equipment tender orchestrated by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, according to the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.



Judy Chepsoi, 27 had known and married Kenei for only one short year and 10 days before he was eliminated in a wide scheme to conceal evidence in the fake arms deal.

Kenei seen in this CCTV image when he ushered in former CS Rashid Echesa and two foreigners to the DP’s office.

She was inconsolable during the burial of her sweetheart’s burial at Chemasis village in Solai, Rongai sub-county on Saturday, at a funeral attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Kenei was targetted because he knew too much about the deal, having ushered in Echesa to Ruto’s office where he worked as a security officer.

DP William Ruto pays his last respects to Kipyegon Kenei who worked in his office.

Echesa had gone to the DP’s office to seal the fake deal with foreign arms dealers. Ruto was not in the office at the time and he has denied having an appointment with the former CS who is his close ally.

His one-month-old baby boy was orphaned and the only memories he will have of his father will be in pictures and stories from friends and relatives.

He had been scheduled to record a statement with detectives two days before his body was discovered in his Villa Franca house in Nairobi.

With a bullet wound in his chin, his pistol lay next to his body with a suicide note on the table, but detectives have concluded it was a stage-managed scene.

“He was killed and it has everything to do with this arms scandal,” Kinoti said, when he released CCTV detailing events of the day Echesa visited the DP’s office.



Kenei met the love of his life on Valentine’s Day of 2019 and their love and family life lasted a mere 372 days as his husband was found dead in his house at Villa Franca estate in Imara Daima on February 20, 2020.

Former CS Rashid Echesa with two foreign arms dealers at the DP’s office.

Amid sobs during the burial on Saturday, Chepsoi said the time she had with Kenei was too short and never enough.

“Nonetheless, the one year and few days of being parents are perhaps the most fulfilling, funfilled, gratifying and happiest I could ever imagine,” she said.

“Darling, we had one truly joyful year of deepest love, trust and fun-filled,” she added, in mourning her husband.

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was found in his house in Nairobi. /COURTESY.

She eulogised him as a completely dedicated father to their two sons, and the best spouse every woman would ever want to have.

Kenei had a 13-year-old son from a previous relationship and Chepsoi promised to forever lover her two sons and leave her husband’s legacy in them and through them.

DP Ruto, CS Simon Chelugui and Kenei’s son during the funeral.



“Rest well my love, please watch over us from the other side. I love you and promise to take care of our sons, till we meet again,” said Chepsoi.

She ended her eulogy with a demand for justice.

Kenei’s son described his father as his best friend who loved him unconditionally.

“It was always me and you and I will always cherish the time that we had together,” he said.

DP William Ruto has also demanded a thorough investigation in the murder, accusing the DCI of being misused to link his office in the murder.