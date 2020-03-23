Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A crowdsourced computing project aims to find pockets or "holes" in the coronavirus which can be attacked with drugs

Capital Health

Natembeya bans food vendors and touts in Nakuru to tame virus spread

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 23 – Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, George Natembeya has banned food vending at Nakuru main terminus and other urban centers within the county.

Natembeya said anyone selling food at the main terminus and other areas will be arrested and prosecuted.

He also warned touts operating at the town to keep off passengers, because they are not able to maintain the recommended social distance as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, that has infected 15 people.

“The conductors and drivers who mainly rely on these food vendors should now start eating at their homes in the morning,” he said, “you come here to work not to eat.”

He said he is implementing the measures issued by the Ministry of Health, in combating the spread of coronavirus that is ravaging nations across the world.

While deploying police officers to man the main bus and matatu stages in the populous town, Natembeya said anyone violating the rules will face the law.

“This is a serious matter and people must behave and follow instructions, we will implement this to the latter,” he said.

Kenya has banned all forms of social gatherings, including birthday parties and weddings while ordering the closure of bars that had been allowed to operate until 7.30pm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020