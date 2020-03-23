Natembeya bans food vendors and touts in Nakuru to tame virus spread

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya Mar 23 – Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, George Natembeya has banned food vending at Nakuru main terminus and other urban centers within the county.

Natembeya said anyone selling food at the main terminus and other areas will be arrested and prosecuted.

He also warned touts operating at the town to keep off passengers, because they are not able to maintain the recommended social distance as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, that has infected 15 people.

“The conductors and drivers who mainly rely on these food vendors should now start eating at their homes in the morning,” he said, “you come here to work not to eat.”

He said he is implementing the measures issued by the Ministry of Health, in combating the spread of coronavirus that is ravaging nations across the world.

While deploying police officers to man the main bus and matatu stages in the populous town, Natembeya said anyone violating the rules will face the law.

“This is a serious matter and people must behave and follow instructions, we will implement this to the latter,” he said.

Kenya has banned all forms of social gatherings, including birthday parties and weddings while ordering the closure of bars that had been allowed to operate until 7.30pm.