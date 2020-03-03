Nakuru BBI rally postponed as Governor Lee reiterates need for issue-based forum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui Tuesday said the move is meant to allow further preparation of all the 10 counties in the Rift Valley region whose leaders will converge in Nakuru to submit their views/Nakuru County Press

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The eighth Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) public rally that was to be held in Nakuru County this coming Saturday has been postponed to March 21.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui Tuesday said the move is meant to allow further preparation of all the 10 counties in the Rift Valley region whose leaders will converge in Nakuru to submit their views.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the host county, we urge for tolerance and inclusion for the best interest of the Rift Valley residents. In addition, sobriety and objectivity in tackling the key issues outlined in the BBI will be greatly encouraged,” Kinyanjui said.

Kinyanjui was quick to note that sideshows that have been witnessed in previous regional BBI meetings where intolerance has often degenerated into name-calling will not be condoned in Nakuru.

He said the Nakuru rally will issue-oriented and devoid of unnecessary drama.

“We have learnt from previous BBI events, and the Nakuru rally is expected to be issue oriented and devoid of sideshows and character assassination, attention seekers and spoilers are well advised to take note accordingly,” Kinyanjui advised.

Politicians attending BBI rallies have often engaged in political rhetoric intended to malign leaders seen to be voicing divergent views.

Former Jubilee Party Chairperson David Murathe last Saturday told the Meru forum that President Uhuru Kenyatta, “will not hand over power to a thief,” referring to a heated-up succession race in which Deputy President William Ruto is keen to succeed his boss.

Kinyajui further pointed out that Nakuru comprises of people from different cultures and their view and recommendations ought to be respected.

The rally will bring together Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, West Pokot, Samburu, Turkana and Kericho.

Leaders allied to Deputy President in Nakuru County and in the Rift Valley region at large have time and again opposed the BBI rallies saying they are dividing the country even further.

Some political leaders have even accused ODM leader Raila Odinga and his close allies of propagating their own political agenda through BBI.

The Nakuru rally will be monitored closely given the interest it may attract from Ruto-allied politicians, Rift Valley being considered the DP’s stronghold.

On February 29, during the Mt. Kenya region rally that was held in Meru County, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen told off leaders fueling propaganda against Ruto amid wild cheers by a section of the crowd.

Murkomen accompanied Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria with whom they jointly walked out of the venue with a sizeable crowd.