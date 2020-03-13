Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui/FILE - County Press

Capital Health

Nakuru BBI forum called off following ban on public gatherings over coronavirus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The next week Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Nakuru has been postponed until further notice, following a ban on public gatherings over coronavirus fears.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui Friday said the move is precautionary to protect the public from the virus, which has so far claimed 4,600 lives in 114 countries across the world.

In compliance with this directive, Lee said his government will not permit any gatherings within the county.

“Public institutions and commercial enterprises that serve high populations must institute clear preventive measures to avoid further spread,” the Governor said in a statement.

This comes after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that a 27-year-old student who had travelled from United States through London had tested positive for the virus.

“I wish to reiterate that the County Government of Nakuru has put in place measures to handle any case of the disease. We have an isolation ward, trained medical personnel with full protective gear on standby,” he said.

Among a set of precautionary measures taken by the government include cancellation of all inter-school events and conferences.

“We have suspended all public gatherings, meetings, religious crusades, games and all events that are of a huge public nature. Normal church service can go on, provided they provide hand sanitizers s people go into the worship areas,” CS Kagwe directed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kagwe who doubles up as Chairperson of the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus however stated that school programmes will proceed as planned.

The CS also announced the suspension of prison visits for the next 30 days.

“We have also suspended all inter school events but the schools at this moment remain open. We have also suspended all visits to prisons for the next 30 days. Kenyans must not abuse social media platforms or indulge in spreading misinformation that can cause fear or panic,” Kagwe urged.

President Kenyatta has since ordered the Ministry of Health to undertake additional preventive measures especially in informal settlements to forestall a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

3 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

2 days ago

BBI

Rift Valley Governors assure President Kenyatta of BBI support

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 –  Governors from the Rift Valley region Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their undivided support for the Building Bridges...

3 days ago

County News

CS Munya says egg-laying locusts largely inactive, less destructive on vegetation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya Tuesday allayed fears of an imminent food insecurity threat due to ravaging locusts saying...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media