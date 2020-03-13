Nakuru BBI forum called off following ban on public gatherings over coronavirus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The next week Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Nakuru has been postponed until further notice, following a ban on public gatherings over coronavirus fears.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui Friday said the move is precautionary to protect the public from the virus, which has so far claimed 4,600 lives in 114 countries across the world.

In compliance with this directive, Lee said his government will not permit any gatherings within the county.

“Public institutions and commercial enterprises that serve high populations must institute clear preventive measures to avoid further spread,” the Governor said in a statement.

This comes after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that a 27-year-old student who had travelled from United States through London had tested positive for the virus.

“I wish to reiterate that the County Government of Nakuru has put in place measures to handle any case of the disease. We have an isolation ward, trained medical personnel with full protective gear on standby,” he said.

Among a set of precautionary measures taken by the government include cancellation of all inter-school events and conferences.

“We have suspended all public gatherings, meetings, religious crusades, games and all events that are of a huge public nature. Normal church service can go on, provided they provide hand sanitizers s people go into the worship areas,” CS Kagwe directed.

Kagwe who doubles up as Chairperson of the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus however stated that school programmes will proceed as planned.

The CS also announced the suspension of prison visits for the next 30 days.

“We have also suspended all inter school events but the schools at this moment remain open. We have also suspended all visits to prisons for the next 30 days. Kenyans must not abuse social media platforms or indulge in spreading misinformation that can cause fear or panic,” Kagwe urged.

President Kenyatta has since ordered the Ministry of Health to undertake additional preventive measures especially in informal settlements to forestall a coronavirus outbreak in the country.