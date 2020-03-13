Murkomen urges House Speakers to call for special sittings over Coronavirus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 13 – Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has rged the Speakers of the Senate and the National Assembly to convene an urgent meeting over the Covid-19, popularly known as Coronavirus.

Murkomen, who spoke at a Senate Leadership Retreat in Mombasa, said both Houses of Parliament must act with speed.

“We need to quickly think about our response,” he told participants, who include senior editors from various media houses shortly after the government confirmed the first case of the epidemic in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the case was confirmed on a 27-year-old Kenyan student who arrived from the US on March 5.

“I urge the Speakers of the Senate and National Assembly to plan on how we can meet, say on Tuesday, and help Executive on how to respond and to protect our people and our country,” said Murkomen.

He said, as leaders, they are more susceptible to contracting the virus because of frequent travels.

“We are actually, the ones who are so prone to the disease than those in the villages,” he said.

The government has banned all public meetings and gatherings as part of measures to manage the possible spread of the virus that has killed more than 4000 people globally and infected more than 100,000 others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The female student who is being treated of coronavirus in Kenya traveled in from the United States via London, United Kingdom.

“It was not a question of whether or if we were going to get a case but was when,” said Kagwe, the Health CS declaring that “We have suspended all public gatherings, meetings, religious crusades, games and all events that are of a huge public nature. Normal church service can go on, provided they provide hand sanitizers.”

[Njoki Kihiu in Nairobi contributed to this article]