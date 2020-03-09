Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori laid to rest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KWALE, Kenya, Mar 9 – The late Msambweni lawmaker Suleiman Dori who died on Monday while under medication at a Mombasa hospital has been laid to rest in an elaborate Muslim burial ceremony.

He was buried in Gari, his home village in Kwale County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led political leaders and residents of Kwale County in eulogizing the departed Msambweni MP as a courageous and industrious servant of the people who sacrificed personal comfort to serve the country with commitment and dedication.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale during Dori’s burial in Kwale, the President described two-term legislator as an astute politician who served his constituents with utmost commitment.

The burial, which was attended by Minority Senate Leader James Orengo, Minority National Assembly Leader John Mbadi, Governors Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Amason Kingi (Kilifi), among a host of MPs.

Lunga-Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani recounted how their close friendship was almost cut shot by their ambition to vie for then Msambweni parliamentary seat before it was cut into two.

Suleiman Dori/FILE

The Msambweni MP is survived by a widow and children.

Mswambweni residents mourned Dori as the development-minded leader who will missed.

Dozens of leaders mourned the late lawmaker who also served as the Coast Region Parliamentary Group Chairperson.

Deputy President William Ruto mourned him as a progressive leader and a servant of the people.

“Mheshimiwa Suleiman Dori was a progressive figure who tirelessly championed for the empowerment of the people of Msambweni; he was hardworking, focussed, fearless, with an inextinguishable love for everyone,” he tweeted.

“Ambitious, ingenious and committed to public service, Mheshimiwa Dori was indomitable, a moral enthusiast whose leadership advocated for equal justice. We will miss his firmness, wise counsel and vigour to improve the lives of the people the Coastal region,” Ruto further wrote in a condolence note dispatched Monday morning.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi mourned Dori as a champion of the empowerment of the people he represented and coast residents in general.

“Dori who also served as the chairperson of the Coast Parliamentary Group will be remembered for his profound articulation of issues affecting not only his constituents, but also the residents of Kwale County and the Coastal Region at large. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Muturi remarked.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya who formally announced Dori’s death, his being among the four constituencies in Kwale County, prayed for strength for the bereaved family.

“It is with profound shock I announce the death of Hon Suleiman Dori the Member of Parliament for Msambweni constituency. Hon Dori passed on while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital’s ICU in Mombasa,” Mvurya conveyed.

“I send my condolences on behalf of government to family, friends and the people of Msambweni and May God grant them solace in this time of grief.”

Dori’s Party Leader Raila Odinga said: “My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of Msambweni and family of Ramadhani Suleiman Dori who has passed on this morning. May the Lord grant his family comfort at this difficult moment and may his soul Rest In Eternal Peace.”