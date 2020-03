0 SHARES Share Tweet

Suleiman Dori/FILE

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 — Msambweni Member of Parliament Suleiman Dori is dead, his family has confirmed.

Dori died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa where he was admitted since last week.

He passed on early Monday at about 5 am at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was aged 43.