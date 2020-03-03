Matiangi, Kagwe, Macharia snub joint parliamentary committee reviewing coronavirus preparedness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3 – Three Cabinet Secretaries have been put on spotlight by Members of Parliament for snubbing a committee convened to discuss government’s preparedness on coronavirus.

The three, Interior CS Fred Matiangi and his Transport and Health counterparts James Macharia and Mutahi Kagwe, had been invited before a joint National Assembly and Senate Health committee, to shed light on the matter but sent representatives, a move that did not go well with lawmakers in the bicameral parliament.

The joint committee was keen to ascertain if the country had in place measures to prevent the importation of coronavirus into the country through ports of entry, Matiangi and Macharia coming under sharp scrutiny over the clearing of passengers from hard-hit countries like China.

“The Spanish flu of 1918 killed nearly 100 million people, killed more people that the first world war, schools were closed down, bodies were being collected all over. That is the kind of a threat we are facing, and I do not see why three Cabinet Ministers cannot come to discuss such a matter,” James Nyikal, Seme lawmaker protested.

His sentiments were echoed by other members led by Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, who called for the adjournment of the meeting accusing the three CSs of taking the issue of coronavirus in a casual manner.

“There is absolutely no justification as to why three ministers failed to come for this meeting, and it is that view that I say that this meeting should be adjourned until they present themselves here. It is important, it is a virus that is killing people, it is worldwide pandemic and none of us should take it casually,” Outa expressed.

The committee co-chaired by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and Transzoia Senator Michael Mbito was forced to adjourn after members insisted that the three CSs must present themselves in person.

“I therefore direct that we adjourn until tomorrow (Wednesday) because this is an urgent matter and we are expecting the three Cabinet Ministers to come and meet with the joint committee at the same venue 3PM,” Chege directed.

The government has formed an emergency response committee on coronavirus that has so far left over 3000 people dead and infected over 89,000 others globally.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Sunday said the government will work with county administrations to establish an emergency response centre in each devolved unit, as part of additional measures to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Speaking during a press conference at the Harambee House, Kagwe said that the government is ready and continues to enhance its surveillance at all points of entry, not only in Nairobi but also in

He further pointed out a 120-bed ward facility at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi to be used as an isolation centre for coronavirus cases will be completed by Friday as ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We are constantly working, and we have resolved on many issues of readiness on matters of surveillance on our points of entry and not just Nairobi port. We have decided to extend our surveillance to other parts of the country where we have entry points such us Mombasa, Busia, Kisumu and others,” said Kagwe.

Last week on Friday, President Kenyatta issued an Executive Order directing that the 120-bed ward facility at Mbagathi be completed within the next seven days.

The President’s measures came amid public uproar over concerns on the government’s readiness to deal with the virus that originated from China.