Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Capital News

County News

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

Published

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s to presidency come 2022. 

Speaking at Kiarithaini village within his constituency during the burial of businessman Robert Kabiru, Gachagua said Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies had been turned into platforms to advance Odinga’s political ambitions.

“These BBI rallies have been turned into platforms for Raila campaigns. It is no longer about building bridges but destroying them. Raila has succeeded in hijacking our agenda as the Jubilee Party,” said Gachagua.

He cautioned residents of Mt Kenya region will not buy the trick and will resist any attempt to force a Raila presidency.

Gachagua said the region was only keen on a BBI outcome which will guarantee them minimum prices on tea and coffee.

Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua/FILE

Gachagua faulted National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s proposals for the abolition of the popular vote and its replacement with a party-list proportional representation system.

READ: Muturi Proposes Scrapping Of Popular Presidential Vote, Roots For Party-Based Polls

“I don’t agree with my Speaker on his observation that we should embrace party-based polls where the party that wins names president and his deputy. This cannot happen in Kenya where electorate have constitutional mandate to choose who they want as their leaders,” said Gachagua.

He also urged the government scale up security for Deputy President William Ruto in the wake of his claims that he is being targeted for elimination by unnamed people in government.

Post Views: 0
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

County News

Let them kill me than this political intimidation–Ruto

RONGAI, Kenya Mar 7 – “Enough is enough,” Deputy President William Ruto has declared following what he termed continued political intimidation to block his...

3 days ago

Kenya

Muturi proposes scrapping of popular presidential vote, roots for party-based polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Kenya’s electoral system could be recalibrated to a party-based system akin to South Africa’s party-list proportional representation system under...

5 hours ago

Africa

Matsanga says any ruling by ICJ on Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute is bad

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – A conflict resolution expert has warned that any kind of ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on...

3 days ago

Capital Health

Vatican reports first coronavirus case

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Mar 7 – The Vatican on Friday reported its first coronavirus case and closed some offices to protect hundreds...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media