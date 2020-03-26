Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Matatu operators are now sanitising passengers' hands before boarding. /MOSES MUOKI.

Capital Health

Matatu and Boda boda operators warn of fare hikes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Matatu and boda boda operators have urged the government to cushion them, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, so as to enable them continue offering services to the public.

Representatives of the operators told a news conference Thursday that unless they are exempted from monthly levies, they will have to hike fares for up to 60 percent.

They spoke even as a spotcheck by Capital News showed that fares have been hiked in various routes across the country, some as much as 100 per cent or more.

“All heads of Saccos and transport companies from today, half of your fleet remains parked at home. It does not make business sense to have a thousand matatus on the road while there are no passengers,” said Kushian Muchiri, the Chairperson of the Matatu and Bodaboda Operator’s Federation

They argued that business has been low since last week when President Uhuru Kenyatta urged companies to allow staff work from home, unless they have to be in the office.

On Wednesday, he declared and dusk to dawn curfew that kicks off at 7pm Friday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has already gazetted the 7pm to 6am State Curfew, outlawing gatherings or movements.

Boda Boda Association of Kenya Secretary-General Kenneth Onyango has decried the move by some counties to ban their operations despite them observing precautionary measures put in place by the Health Ministry.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This morning we have seen counties such as Machakos overstepping their jurisdiction. Some bodaboda operators work best during the night but now with the curfew we will not earn our daily bread. As we are fighting this pandemic we need our survival to be addressed,” he said.

While announcing the directive for all Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to limit the number of passengers last week, Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe stressed the need to prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that has infected 31 people in Kenya.

Kagwe directed 14-seater vehicles to carry a maximum of 8 passengers while those with a capacity of 25 will carry 15 passengers in measures aimed at ensuring social distancing.

The rest including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has a 60 percent occupancy.

He also directed all PSVs to maintain high levels of cleanliness.

“It is expected that the people will adhere to the directives of matatu operators. The idea is to stay as far away as possible from each other,” he said.

PSVs are further supposed to clean their vehicles after every trip and provide sanitizers for passengers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020