Maraga leads Supreme Court Judges in pay cut to support war on coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – Chief Justice David Maraga and his deputy, Philomena Mwilu will take a 30 percent pay cut for three months to free up money that will be used to mitigate COVID-19 virus.

The virus has killed one person and infected 31 others in the country, while more than 2000 are in isolation.

In a statement, the Chief Justice said Supreme Court Judges had agreed to take a 20 percent pay cut over the same period.

The money raised will be put into direct public interventions in containing the virus.

“The other four Judges of the Supreme Court – Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, Justice Smokin Wanjala, Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u and Justice Isaac Lenaola have also graciously agreed to take a 20 percent pay cut for three months,” the CJ said.

Maraga has already asked other judges to make similar contributions which will help to mitigate the virus whose infections has spread across five counties; Nairobi, Kajiado, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Kwale.

The judiciary said it will continue to monitor the pandemic and will play its role through both judicial functions and humanitarian activities. Courts are suspended since last week, with exceptions to hear special cases as part of measures to ensure social distancing which the Wolrd Health Organisation (WHO) said is key in preventing the spread of the virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, have already taken an 80 percent pay cut, to help pull resources for the government to tackle the virus.

Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries will take 30 percent pay cuts, while Principal Secretaries will have their salaries slashed by 20 percent.