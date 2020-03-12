Connect with us

Mandera Governor Ali Roba/FILE - Mandera County Press

County News

Mandera county files suit to refrain IEBC from using census data on boundaries review

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Mandera County Government now wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) restrained from relying on the 2019 census report in the impending boundaries delimitation exercise.

In an urgent suit filed Thursday, the county government sued the Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) over erroneous figures regarding six sub-counties in Mandera.

In the suit in which Mandera Governor Ali Roba is also listed as petitioner, Mandera County claims that census result as published by KNBS last November do not reflect the true and correct enumerated population for Mandera East and West, Lafey, Banis, Mandera North and Mandera South sub-counties.

The petitioners want an order of scrutiny given and supervision be done by the court.

Unless a review of the census report is done, the petitioners claim the erroneous data will be used by Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) to determine the formula for division and sharing of revenue between the National Government and counties.

“Incorrect data will prejudice allocation of resources for health, education and infrastructure and delimitation of boundaries based on population quota,” Governor Roba argued.

“Unless IEBC is stopped if will proceed with delimitation of boundaries and hence prejudice Mandera residents,” he affirmed.

KNBS has been accused of failing and refusing to verify the transmitted results of the affected enumerated areas despite there being glaring differences between results published and those transmitted.

“The court should therefore order scrutiny to establish the sanctity and credibility of the 2019 KNBS report,” the petitioners argued.

