Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The trial of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak (pictured in December 2019) has been halted due to coronavirus concerns © AFP/File / Mohd RASFAN

World

Malaysia ex-PM Najib’s trial halted over virus scare

Published

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar 12 – Disgraced Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak’s corruption trial was halted Thursday after his defence team were reportedly ordered to self-quarantine over fears about the coronavirus.

Najib and his cronies are accused of looting billions of dollars from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB and using it to finance a global spending spree.

The allegations played a major part in Najib losing power in 2018, and he has since been arrested and is facing multiple trials over the scandal. He denies wrongdoing.

The legal process has moved slowly, however — and Najib’s main trial was hit by yet another delay Thursday when his defence lawyers failed to turn up in court.

The Kuala Lumpur court heard that they had been ordered to go into quarantine, local media reported, citing one of their colleagues.

This was because the lead lawyer had recently come into contact with his sister-in-law, and one of her colleagues was then diagnosed with the virus, the New Straits Times newspaper reported.

“The spread of the virus is faster than the speed of this trial,” the judge reportedly joked, before ordering Najib’s team to provide letters from a doctor confirming the claims.

There was much scepticism about the claims, however, with one netizen commenting “excuses, excuses, excuses” and another slamming them as a “delaying tactic”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The virus has infected more than 126,000 people worldwide and killed 4,600 since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Malaysia has reported 149 cases so far.

Post Views: 0
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

2 days ago

County News

CS Munya says egg-laying locusts largely inactive, less destructive on vegetation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya Tuesday allayed fears of an imminent food insecurity threat due to ravaging locusts saying...

2 days ago

BBI

Rift Valley Governors assure President Kenyatta of BBI support

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 –  Governors from the Rift Valley region Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their undivided support for the Building Bridges...

2 days ago

business

It’s a woman’s World: KQ flies only-women flights to mark key day

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – Kenya Airways literally flew into the International Women’s Day with a special treat to its female stars, including pilots...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media