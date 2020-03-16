Connect with us

City Hall, the Nairobi County Government headquarters./CFM-FILE.

County News

KRA takes over revenue collection function from city hall

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 16 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) was set to take over revenue collection in Nairobi county on Monday in line with the transfer of crucial county government functions to the national government.

The revenue authority will be the principal revenue collector in the capital city, taking charge of parking fees, business licenses, land lease fees and buildings’ approval charges.

The transfer agreement which was signed at State House Nairobi on February 25 gives the national government the responsibility of collecting and remitting all revenues accruing from the transferred functions.

The decision was arrived at after the landmark agreement which handed over County Health Services, County Transport Services, County Public Works, Utilities and Ancillary Services, and County Government Planning and Development.

The Deed of Transfer of Functions further stated that the functions shall be drawn from either or both the Consolidated Fund and the County Revenue Fund.

“The Nairobi City County Government shall ensure that the transferred functions are fully funded from the County Revenue Fund. The level of funding for each transferred function shall be determined by the National Government in consolation with the County Government, but in any case, the budgetary allocation shall not be less than the amount last appropriated by the County Assembly in the preceding financial year,” the deed read.

Sonko, who is out on bond, was barred by the court from setting foot in his City Hall office until his corruption case is heard and determined.

He has however been governing from his private office in Nairobi’s Upper Hill, making changes to his cabinet among other executive orders.

