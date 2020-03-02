KPA boss Manduku arrested in fresh corruption probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 1 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku has been arrested by DCI detectives in a fresh corruption investigation.

Manduku was arrested in Nairobi on Monday afternoon, and driven to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road for interrogation.

“It is true he is under arrest,” said George Kinoti, the DCI director, “he is under investigation on fresh corruption not the previous matter.”

He did not provide details on the nature of the investigation.

Kinoti late last year announced that his office was investigating tenders worth Sh2.9 billion at the port.

He said they had raised queries on how Sh500 million was spent on the Makongeni goods shed project, manufacture of concrete barriers at Sh1.4 billion and the Sh800 million Kisumu port revitalization project among others.

Several top officials in the accounts and procurement were questioned over the scandal.

Most recently, Kinoti said he had forwarded the investigation files to the DPP and was awaiting directions on the next course of action.