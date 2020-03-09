KNUT proposes 2 deputy president slots in an expanded national executive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has proposed two deputy presidents in an expanded executive and Prime Minister and two deputies.

While making their submissions to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) steering committee on Monday, the union’s National Treasurer John Matiangi said the positions will ensure inclusivity of all communities in government.

The union’s proposal, if adopted, will see top positions in the national executive increased from the current two (President and Deputy President) top six with both the President and Prime Minister having two deputies.

“We welcome your proposal in the draft BBI report to have a prime minister. We however recommend the president to be deputized by two deputy presidents. This will ensure that all our people are well represented in government something that every Kenyan has been praying for, inclusivity,” he said.

Apart from South Sudan, there are no other African countries that have more than one deputy president or vice president as the office is known in most countries.

The BBI report that was launched on November 26 last year, proposed for the creation of a Prime Minister’s post and the seat of the Official Leader of Opposition who will be an ex-officio Member of Parliament and will be the second runner’s up in a presidential election.

The Prime Minister, according to the report, would supervision execution of the day-to-day functions and affairs of the government and double up Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly.

On the President’s tasking, the Prime Minister would also chair Cabinet sub-committees.