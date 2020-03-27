KMPDU’s Ouma Oluga is the new Chief Health Officer in Nairobi County

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27- Dr Ouma Oluga has been appointed the Chief Officer in charge of Health Services in Nairobi County.

Ouma, who was the Secretary-General of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU), will work under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, according to a letter from the Head of the Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Oluga has already quit his post at KMPDU.

Oluga is part of 32 other officials deployed from various ministries in the national government to head departments that were surrendered by Nairobi County.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua in a circular dated March 23, 2020 directed Cabinet Secretaries to release officers under the respective departments for them to take their new roles before April 3.

“The last five years have been filled with sweetness and sorrow in equal measure, and I would not have wanted any of that experience any different than it has been. Being a KMPDU leader makes one stronger,” stated Oluga in a resignation letter seen by Capital News.

He called on his colleagues to rise beyond duty in helping Kenya battle the coronavirus pandemic as defenders of humanity.

He also asked them to exercise safety measures while discharging their duties.

“It is not and will never be the opportunity to coil back and shout hoarse about how valuable you are and what the world owes you,” he said.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service is headed by Major General Mohammed Badi and is in charge of key county services including Health, Transport, Public works and Urban Planning Services.