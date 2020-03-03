KMPDU, Ford Kenya party to file submissions to BBI team on Wednesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BBI Taskforce Chairperson Yusuf Haji. /CFM-FILE.

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) steering committee will receive submissions from the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) on Wednesday, the Senator Yusuf Haji-led team announced in a newly released schedule of events.

The committee will also hear for the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management, Ford Kenya party and the Kenya National Fire Brigades Assassination.

On Thursday, the Kuria community led by Marwa Maisori will make its submissions. Community leaders of the Kuria who are domiciled in Migori county have been seeking the creation of a county citing the dormition of the ethnic Luo in Migori.

The United Clergy Alliance, Chapter 15 Commissions, Kenya Law Students Association, and Wajir North Constituency Community will also present memoranda on Thursday.

The Council of Governors will present its views before the committee on Friday, other groups being Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who will lead a caucus of city politicians, the Institution of Surveyors and the Nubian Community.