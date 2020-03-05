Kinoti says Sgt Kenei was murdered in cold blood

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Investigators have concluded that Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, the Administration Police officer who was on duty at DP Willam Ruto’s office when former CS Rashid Echesa and two foreigners visited, was murdered.

“Forensic investigators have established that he was murdered,” said George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations, when he addressed a press conference Thursday and even released CCTV footage showing events of the day at Annex.

“This murder was planned and they made it appear like suicide,” he said.

Kinoti spoke Thursday when he played out CCTV footage from Ruto’s Annex office on the day, confirming that Echesa and two foreign arms dealers were there for 1 hour, 22 minutes and 23 seconds.

“We are investigating murder, not suicide,” Kinoti said.

