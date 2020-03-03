Kinoti, Haji clash in court over KPA MD Manduku fraud probe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Officers from the Noordin Haji-led Directorate of Public Prosecutions and those from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) under George Kinoti clashed in court on Tuesday over the status of an ongoing investigations against Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku.

Whereas DCI officers presented Manduku whom they arrested in on Monday in court, prosecutors said they the DPP was yet to approve charges against the KPA boos who is being investigated for tender fraud.

Manduku was produced in court alongside other co-accused persons but his name was not listed in the charge sheet produced by Gituathi Njoroge, an investigating officer who appeared for the DCI in court.

Presiding Magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot had to intervene by saying that he had no court file to record the proceedings in the matter.

Lawyers appearing for Manduku led by LSK President Nelson Havi told the court that there was a big misunderstanding between the offices of the DPP and DCI, urging Haji and Kinoti to sort out their mess.

They accused detectives of stonewalling access to Manduku who was held at the Kamukunji Police Station without access to his family and lawyers.

He was escorted to court at around 8:30am on Tuesday by officers from the DCI office under tight security and booked at Milimani Law Court basement cells.

Manduku was freed after his file was recalled for further review.