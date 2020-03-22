Connect with us

Capital News
Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi/FILE

Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi under quarantine at Coast General Hospital after trip abroad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Kilifi  Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi is under isolation at Mombasa’s Coast General Teaching and Referral  Hospital coronavirus quarantine centre, the county’s Health Executive Anisa Omar has confirmed.

Omar told Cabinet FM News Saburi was taken to the quarantine facility on Saturday.

She, however, declined to give further details on whether the Deputy Governor had disregarded a mandatory 14-day self quarantine directive.

The Deputy Governor is said to have returned from an oversees recently and was required to self-quarantine for 14 days in accordance with guidelines issued by the health ministry.

The government has so far confirmed seven positive cases in the country, with a dozen other people under isolation said to be under close monitoring.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe promised to give a status update later today on progress made in fighting the pandemic that has claimed over 13,000 lives around the globe, Italy recording the highest fatalities at 4,825.

Some 95,000 have however recovered.

Earlier on Sunday, Kagwe called for concerted efforts to fight coronavirus, a global pandemic.

Speaking during a video conference with medics from Wuhan, China and France to share knowledge, Kagwe said the coronavirus pandemic calls for global solutions.

“This disease is global in nature and therefore the solution to the disease is also global in nature and the advice you are giving us is the advice we are giving our people, we are telling them to observe very serious hygiene levels, we are telling them about hand washing, we are telling them about the social distancing,” he said after the video conference, the second since last week.

Kenya and the rest of the world are trying to learn from China, which has brought cases to zero, after implementing tough measures.

Kagwe reiterated Kenya’s preparedness in dealing with the pandemic, while emphasizing the need for everyone to play their part in defeating the pandemic.

Rwanda has recorded the highest number of infections in East Africa standing at seventeen with Uganda having recorded its first case on Saturday.

