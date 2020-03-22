Kilifi Deputy Governor to face charges for defying self – quarantine order

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22- Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi is set to face charges for defying coronavirus self-quarantine guidelines for all passengers arriving from foreign countries, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the DG was urged to self-Isolate after his recent trip oversees but defied the directive, forcing authorities to impose mandatory isolation at his own cost.

“I would like to add here that this will apply to our senior government official in Kilifi who defied and refused to self-quarantine,” Kagwe said, “He is now being forcibly quarantined in a facility and upon the completion of the period given by our health authority, the official will be charged in a court of law.”

Kagwe reiterated that the government will not be reluctant in enforcing its directive on coronavirus regardless of who is involved.

“All persons who violate self- quarantine requirements will be forced to quarantine for a full fourteen days at their cost and thereafter be charged in a court of law in accordance with the Public Health Act,” Kagwe said.

The Deputy Governor is said to have returned from an overseas trip recently and was required to self-quarantine for 14 days in accordance with guidelines issued by the health ministry.

County Governor Amason Kingi in a statement said they are now scaling up efforts to ensure safety of the Kilifi people.

“We have already identified all county staff who came into direct contact with the patient and we have ordered them to go on a mandatory self-quarantine for fourteen days during which period very close supervision will be undertaken,” Kingi stated.

The government has so far confirmed eight more positive cases in the country bringing the total number to of those infected to 15, with a dozen others under isolation.

“We have received confirmation of additional 8 cases bringing the total number to 15, the persons are between 20 years (the youngest case) and 57 years old,” said Kagwe.

The eight, five being Kenyans, two Frenchmen and a Mexican arrived in the country through Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where all passenger flights will be suspended from Wednesday next week.

Kagwe said the government is tracing 363 other persons that came into contact with patients now isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit.

The virus has so far claimed 13,000 lives among them 12 in Africa and infected over 300,000 others globally.