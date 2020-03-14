Kenyan pilot nabbed at JKIA over Sh39 billion fake arms deal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14- Detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have arrested a Kenyan pilot, over his role in the Sh39 billion fake arms deal.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the pilot works for a local aviation firm.

It is not, however, clear the role he played in the fake arms deal that involved former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, Kenyan accomplices and two foreign arms dealers.

“On the strength of a stop order issued by DCI Headquarters Investigations Bureau, Detectives based at JKIA have arrested Subow Mohamed Ahmed, a Kenyan Pilot working with a local Aviation company. Mr. Subow is wanted in connection with Investigations into the 39 Billion Fake Arms deal,” reads a statement

Echesa had taken the two arms dealers to Ruto’s office, as he raced to seal the fake military equipment tender deal in which he was paid a facilitation fee of Sh11.5 million.

Echesa and his Kenyan accomplices have since denied charges and is out on cash bail.

The case became even more complex following the murder of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, the Administration Police officer who was on duty at Deputy President William Ruto’s office when former Echesa and two foreigners visited on February 13.

Kenei acted as a link between unknown officials at the Ruto’s office and Echesa, according to Evidence gathered by detectives.

“Forensic investigators have established that he was murdered,” said George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations, when he addressed a press conference on March 5 and even released CCTV footage showing events of the day at Annex.

CTV footage from Ruto’s Annex office on the day revealed that Echesa and the arms dealers were there for 1 hour, 22 minutes and 23 seconds.

“This murder was planned, and they made it appear like suicide,” he said of Seargeant Kenei whose body was found lying on the floor, just near the door, with a gunshot wound on his chin on February 18.

He lived in a Servant Quarters house in Imara Daima.

From the footage, Kenei who was dressed in a black suit first received Daniel Otieno Omondi, the man who played the role of a Military General in a deal to swindle the polish arms dealers.

Other than ushering Omondi to the VIP’s lift, then to the boardroom, at some point, Kenei can be seen receiving a call and then handing it over to the fake military General.

“It leaves no doubt of the involvement of the deceased person in the said cartel,” the DCI said, concluding, “he was murdered in cold blood.”

Kenei’s body was discovered in his house two days after failing to report to work, at a time he was required to record a statement with detectives at the DCI Headquarters on activities of the day Echesa and the white men visited the DP’s office.

The body had a gunshot wound in the neck, exiting through the head, with his pistol lying next to him what Kinoti described as a stage-managed suicide scene.

“The people who killed him were determined to make it appear like a suicide because there was even a note on the table but the handwriting is not his,” the DCI said.