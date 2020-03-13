Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta has also ordered additional measures to address risks in informal settlements/FILE- PSCU

Capital Health

Kenya to recruit more medical personnel as first coronavirus case confirmed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The national government is set to recruit additional medical staff to enhance surveillance following the confirmation of the first coronavirus case in the country on Thursday.

The National Security Council chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday resolved to have more medical personnel hired as part of countermeasures to stop the spread of corona virus.

“Additional medical personnel be recruited and retained on an emergency basic contract to support the precautionary management measures to enhance surveillance and check any possible spread of the coronavirus in the country, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena stated in a statement to newsrooms.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Friday said the virus was confirmed on a female student who traveled in from the United States via London, United Kingdom.

The virus which exploded in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei Province has claimed 4,600 lives with over 126,000 people infected globally out of whom 67,000 have recovered.

More to follow…

