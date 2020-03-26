Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Dr Mercy Mwangangi, CAS Health

Capital Health

Kenya registers 3 more COVID-19 cases

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – The number of people with coronavirus in the country has increased to 31 after some three more people tested positive, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi announced on Thursday.

They are all ladies aged between 30 and 61 years, she said.

Of the three new cases, two are from Kilifi County and are said to have come into contact with a previous patient who turned positive. The other case is from Nairobi.

“All the new confirmed cases are Kenyans… the new patients have already been taken to isolation in our facilities and are being monitored by our medical personnel,” she said.

The 31 cases are said to be spread across five counties: Nairobi, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

Dr Mwangangi said the government is looking at ways to contain the spread in Kilifi and other emerging hotspots. She urged residents to maintain social distance as a precautionary measure.

The CAS said some 18 people are currently admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit in Nairobi’s Mbagathi Hospital awaiting testing.

The government Wednesday announced a dawn to dusk curfew set to begin Friday 7 pm while all international flights to the country have been stopped.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dr Mwangangi, however, explained that nations that wish to evacuate their citizens from the country can still fly out of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA).

The disease which has been classified as a global pandemic has killed 21,191 people across the world. 468,000 people have been infected.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020