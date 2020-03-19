Kenya learning from China on taming corona after video conference

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 19 – Top Kenyan officials held a video conference with their Chinese counterparts on Wednesday, to get lessons on the best way to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video conference, enabled by Huawei, was Health Cabinet Mutahi Kagwe and other health experts, mainly doctors in the frontline on combating COVID-19.

China is seen as the best example in the world on coronavirus management, having reduced its cases to almost zero, after weeks of a fast spread that was contained in vigorous measures, thanks to the discipline and rule of law instilled in the country.

From constructing a massive hospital in just a week to strict lockdown in Wuhan, where the first case was reported, before it spread to other cities, China is now reporting a major decline in positive cases with no more fatalities.

The virus has since spread to the rest of the world, killing more than 7500 people, many of them in China, and infecting more than 200,000. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared Europe the new epicenter of the pandemic, with Italy worst hit.

In Africa more than 20 countries have been affected, with Kenya confirming seven positive cases as at March 18–all traced to the US and the UK.

“For the first time, via a video conferencing capacity, our doctors were able to carry out a video conference with Chinese doctors, the ones who have been handling the disease in Wuhan, we were able to talk on a one to one not only with the Kenya doctors but also with about 20 countries. We were in a video conference all of us with 20 African countries,” the Health CS said.

He further added, “This is an extremely important step in terms of knowledge share and it gave us a tremendous amount of knowledge which we believe will also go a long way to assisting our people.”

Stone He, CEO of Huawei Kenya that installed the equipment said, “Huawei is fully committed to supporting Kenya’s response efforts. I am delighted that the equipment was so useful; it is a good example of how technology can help with communications, collaboration and coordination which are a critical part of the response to the threat of COVD-19.”

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a major response to the pandemic, and has even encouraged companies to allow staff to work from home as part of measures to combat the virus.