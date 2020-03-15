Kenya coronavirus cases rises to 3

MAR 15 – Kenya confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, bringing to the three the number of cases so far confirmed.

“We have confirmed two more cases of coronavirus after tests conducted on people who were quarantined,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said Sunday, flanked by top government officials, including Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and George Magoha of Education.

The first case of coronavirus was announced on Friday, on a 27-year-old Kenyan woman who had travelled from Ohio in the United States through London.

22 people who came into contact with her are quarantined.

We are updating this Breaking News story for you….