Kenya Bans All International passenger Flights As Corona cases rise to 15

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – No international passenger flight will land or take off from Kenya effective Wednesday next week, after coronavirus cases in the country rose to 15.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new directive will take effect on March 25, with the exception of cargo flights whose crew must adhere to strict guidelines and will be limited to three people.

Kagwe said Kenyan citizens and foreigners with permanent residence permits will undergo a mandatory self quarantine at their own costs.

“Those coming into the country between now and Wednesday will undergo mandatory quarantine at a government-designated facility at their own expense,” he said.

Kenyans, who will not have arrived in the country by Wednesday have been advised to stay put wherever they are and adhere to guidelines of the residential country.

“Countries wishing to evacuate their nationals must make their arrangements to do so within this period.,” the CS said, “Kenyans who are currently in foreign countries and will not have come back within the period are advised to observe the guidelines issued in the respective countries wherever they are.”

Kagwe raised concern of many people who violate the self-quarantine requirement saying they will be prosecuted upon completion of the self quarantine.

The suspension of flights comes at a time Kenya Airways reduced approximately 65 per cent of its flights and passenger numbers have drastically reduced.

The national carrier suspended various routes amid shutdown as the airline industry grapples with the unprecedented threat caused by the novel coronavirus which had claimed 13,000 lives by Saturday and infected more than 300,000 worldwide.