Kenya Airports Authority denies international media reports on missing masks

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – The Kenya Airports Authority has dismissed as ‘FAKE NEWS’ reports published in several international media organisations, that a shipment of face masks belonging to the German army had vanished at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The reports were published on Reuters, Agence France Presse (AFP) among others stating that some six million face masks had gone missing.

They attributed the reports to the Defence Ministry in Berlin.

“Our investigation has concluded that there was no cargo of this nature that has passed through JKIA for the last two weeks and no missing cargo has been reported to the authorities,” KAA said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“We, therefore, wish to inform the public that we are treating this report of alleged disappearance of six million type FFP2 protective masks as fake news and that our cargo section continues with normal operations,” it added.

Both Reuters and AFP quoted a Spokeswoman for Germany’s Defence Ministry as saying “We are trying to find out what happened” to the massive order of protective equipment meeting the FFP2 standard for protection against particles and aerosols.

Both stated that News weekly Der Spiegel of Berlin had earlier reported that the masks went missing at a Kenyan airport at the end of last week.

It was not immediately clear why the shipment was transiting via the east African country, the spokeswoman said.

The German army’s procurement office — plagued in normal times by equipment shortages and breakdowns — is providing the health ministry with logistical support during the coronavirus crisis.

Due to arrive in Europe’s largest economy on March 20, the missing mask shipment was one of the first major deliveries needed to gird Germany’s health system for its battle against the coronavirus, Spiegel reported.

That makes the loss “more than irritating” for the German health and government workers on the front line of the crisis, Spiegel wrote citing official sources.

According to the Robert Koch Institute disease control authority, the country had 27,436 confirmed virus infections Tuesday — an increase of almost 5,000 over the tally on Monday.

The defence ministry spokeswoman said the German government would not suffer a financial loss on the lost shipment as payment for the masks had been due on delivery.