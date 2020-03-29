KAG cleric arrested for violating directive banning congregational worship

NYERI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Police in Nyeri Sunday arrested a Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG) church minister after he was found in church holding prayers with more than ten congregants contravening an order by the government barring churches from convening gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The church minister, Bishop Wachira Karani, was arrested by a contingent of police officers from Nyeri Police Station at 11am following tip off by members of public that Sunday prayers were ongoing at the church located at the Asian Quarters neighbourhood.

Police sources said members of public had noticed the bishop and his faithful entering the church and tipped the area chief who informed police.

However, when they visited the church, police found it locked from outside forcing them to order the bishop to open the church.

All the faithful who were in the company of the preacher were however released to go home and warned against congregating in church as government heightens vigilance to prevent the spread of coronavirus which has claimed over 31,000 lives globally with 600,000 infections reported.

Kenya has confirmed 38 cases with one death having been reported on Thursday.