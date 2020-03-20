Connect with us

Tribunal Chairperson Justice Alnashir Visram/CFM/FILE - MOSES MUOKI

Kenya

Justice Visram-led tribunal recommends axing of Judge Martin Muya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 20 — A panel chaired by Retired Court of Appeal Judge, Alnashir Visram, Friday recommended the dismissal of High Court Judge Martin Muya in a unanimous report submitted to President Kenyatta at State House Nairobi.

The Visram-led tribunal, initiated pursuant to a Petition by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) addressed to the President on May 8, 2019 investigated alleged gross misconduct on the part of the Justice Muya.

The team was established under Article 168(5) of the Constitution and founded on the provisions of Article 168, as read together with Articles 10, 73(1)(a), (b), 75(1) and (2).

The unanimous finding of the Tribunal was that the allegations against the Judge have been proven. Accordingly, the Tribunal unanimously recommended the removal of the Hon. Mr. Justice Martin Mati Muya from the Office of Judge of the High Court of Kenya.

The Tribunal’s membership included: Lucy Kambuni (Vice- Chairperson), Justice (Rtd.) Festus Azangalala, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abdalla. Others were Paul Nyamodi (Lead Assisting Counsel) and Stella Munyi (Assisting Counsel) as well as Peter Kariuki and Josiah Musili as Joint Secretaries.

President Kenyatta extended his gratitude to the Tribunal for dispensing with the matter expeditiously, and called for expedited consideration of the pending Petitions with respect to Lady Justice Lucy Waithaka (Environment and Land Court) and  Justice Njagi Marete (Employment and Labour Relations Court).

