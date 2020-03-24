Jack Ma’s donation to support efforts to combat coronavirus arrives in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Kenya Tuesday received 100,000 face masks, 20,000 coronavirus test kits and protective suits from Chinese tycoon Jack Ma as part of a donation of personal protective equipment to help in the fight against the global pandemic.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the arrival of the consignment through a post on its twitter handle.

Director Public Health Patrick Amoth who was among officials who received the supplies said the donation will go a long way in helping prevent the spread of the virus.

Ma made the donation of medical equipment to all the African countries to assist in the fight against COVID-19, which has claimed over 16,000 lives.

On Sunday a cargo plane with 5.4 million masks, 1 million test kits, 100,000 protective gear landed at Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, for distribution to African countries.

The distribution of kits is being coordinated by Ethiopia’s Health Ministry with support from the World Food Programme and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Ethiopian Airlines.

More medical supplies are expected over the next few weeks.

Forty-three of 54 African countries have so far confirmed cases of coronavirus.

There are over 1,000 infections in Africa according to the World Health Organization/WHO

Kenya had 16 cases as at March 23, Ethiopia reporting 13 cases, Tanzania 13 and Rwanda 36, the highest in the region.

South Africa which was put under locked down on Monday for 21 days, has 554 confirmed cases.

There are now more than 1,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the African continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

Globally there are over 350,000 cases.