Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The normally congested streets of Tehran were already largely empty even before the military's announcement that it had orders to clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours © AFP / STR

Capital Health

Iran to clear streets, check everyone for coronavirus

Published

The normally congested streets of Tehran were already largely empty even before the military’s announcement that it had orders to clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours © afp/AFP / STR

Tehran, Iran, Mar 13 – Iranian forces will clear the streets nationwide within 24 hours and all citizens will be checked for the new coronavirus in a bid to halt its spread, the military said Friday.

A newly formed commission has been charged with overseeing the “emptying of shops, streets and roads” within that timeframe, armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri said.

“During the next 10 days, the entire Iranian nation will be monitored once through cyberspace, by phone and, if necessary, in person, and those suspected of being ill will be fully identified.”

The measures were brought into force after supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the armed forces to lead the battle against the new coronavirus.

They are the most stringent to be imposed in Iran to combat what is the one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside China.

The Islamic republic on Friday reported that the novel coronavirus claimed another 85 lives, its highest single-day toll since the first deaths were announced on February 19.

In all, the health ministry says 514 people have been killed by the illness out of 11,364 confirmed cases of infection.

Several politicians and officials in the nation of 80 million people have been infected, with some dying from the illness.

The latest suspected case of infection was Ali Akbar Velayati, who advises Iran’s supreme leader on foreign policy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Velayati fell ill with “mild symptoms” on Wednesday and has been placed in quarantine, according to Tasnim news agency.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

3 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

2 days ago

BBI

Rift Valley Governors assure President Kenyatta of BBI support

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 –  Governors from the Rift Valley region Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their undivided support for the Building Bridges...

3 days ago

County News

CS Munya says egg-laying locusts largely inactive, less destructive on vegetation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya Tuesday allayed fears of an imminent food insecurity threat due to ravaging locusts saying...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media