Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Godfrey Kiptum CEO, Insurance Regulatory Authority/FILE - IRA

Capital Health

Insurance firms to cover coronavirus patients – IRA

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) on Friday announced that insurance firms will cover all policy holders affected by the coronavirus.

A statement by IRA’s Commissioner of Insurance, Godfrey Kiptum, indicated the agency had arrived at the decision following government support in mitigation measures aimed at minimizing exposure to policy holders and beneficiaries.

“I would like to assure the public that the insurance companies will continue to provide their services to policy holders affected or infected by the virus,” Kiptum.

IRA had earlier on reported that insurance firms wouldn’t be covering medical expenses for coronavirus after World Health Organization declared it a world pandemic.

Kiptum further said the authority is engaging with the National Emergency Committee on Coronavirus as part of its mandate to advise the government on insurance matters.

Kenya now has one confirmed case of coronavirus, but Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Friday said the patient is stable and receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The 27-year-old student had been in the US state of Ohio, with more than 118,000 people infected and 4,600 dead in 114 countries. 67,000 people have recovered from the virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday ordered for a review of budgets on prevention of the virus officially declared a global pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He spoke after receiving the first report from the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus at State House, Nairobi.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

3 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

2 days ago

BBI

Rift Valley Governors assure President Kenyatta of BBI support

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 –  Governors from the Rift Valley region Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their undivided support for the Building Bridges...

3 days ago

County News

CS Munya says egg-laying locusts largely inactive, less destructive on vegetation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya Tuesday allayed fears of an imminent food insecurity threat due to ravaging locusts saying...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2020 Capital Digital Media