Insurance firms to cover coronavirus patients – IRA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) on Friday announced that insurance firms will cover all policy holders affected by the coronavirus.

A statement by IRA’s Commissioner of Insurance, Godfrey Kiptum, indicated the agency had arrived at the decision following government support in mitigation measures aimed at minimizing exposure to policy holders and beneficiaries.

“I would like to assure the public that the insurance companies will continue to provide their services to policy holders affected or infected by the virus,” Kiptum.

IRA had earlier on reported that insurance firms wouldn’t be covering medical expenses for coronavirus after World Health Organization declared it a world pandemic.

Kiptum further said the authority is engaging with the National Emergency Committee on Coronavirus as part of its mandate to advise the government on insurance matters.

Kenya now has one confirmed case of coronavirus, but Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Friday said the patient is stable and receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The 27-year-old student had been in the US state of Ohio, with more than 118,000 people infected and 4,600 dead in 114 countries. 67,000 people have recovered from the virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday ordered for a review of budgets on prevention of the virus officially declared a global pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

He spoke after receiving the first report from the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus at State House, Nairobi.