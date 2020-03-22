Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/CFM

Capital Health

Inbound passengers to be quarantined at own cost ahead of airspace shutdown – CS Kagwe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – All in-bound passengers into the country will have to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine as the government announced fresh severe measures to avert the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking during his daily news briefing, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the mandatory isolation will done at the passengers’ own costs.

“Those coming into the country between now and Wednesday may they foreigners and Kenyans will undergo mandatory quarantine and a government designated facility at their own expenses,” he said.

This comes as the government announced the closure of the Kenyan airspace with effect from Wednesday.

“Kenyans who are country in foreign countries and will not have come back within the set periods are advised to observe the guidelines issued in the respective countries wherever they are,” Kagwe stated.

The government gave foreign countries until Wednesday to evacuate their nationals ahead of the closure of the Kenya airspace.

“The countries wishing to evacuate their nationals are advised to do so within this period,” he said.

The Health CS said the government has been forced to take drastic measures after it noted the majority of Kenyans have continued to ignore prescribed guidelines and are behaving as if it’s business as usual.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is not a joke. Kenyans must take this matter with the seriousness it deserves. If we continue acting normally, the disease will teach us abnormally,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020