Inbound passengers to be quarantined at own cost ahead of airspace shutdown – CS Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – All in-bound passengers into the country will have to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine as the government announced fresh severe measures to avert the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking during his daily news briefing, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the mandatory isolation will done at the passengers’ own costs.

“Those coming into the country between now and Wednesday may they foreigners and Kenyans will undergo mandatory quarantine and a government designated facility at their own expenses,” he said.

This comes as the government announced the closure of the Kenyan airspace with effect from Wednesday.

“Kenyans who are country in foreign countries and will not have come back within the set periods are advised to observe the guidelines issued in the respective countries wherever they are,” Kagwe stated.

The government gave foreign countries until Wednesday to evacuate their nationals ahead of the closure of the Kenya airspace.

“The countries wishing to evacuate their nationals are advised to do so within this period,” he said.

The Health CS said the government has been forced to take drastic measures after it noted the majority of Kenyans have continued to ignore prescribed guidelines and are behaving as if it’s business as usual.

“This is not a joke. Kenyans must take this matter with the seriousness it deserves. If we continue acting normally, the disease will teach us abnormally,” he said.