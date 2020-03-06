IEBC says Polycarp Igathe’s City Hall exit only became cognizable on January 22

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati explained in a statement on Friday the Commission received a request from Nairobi County Assembly, seeking the it’s opinion on the status of Nairobi County Government after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was barred from accessing his office following his graft case/FILE

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission now says Polycarp Igathe’s City Hall exit only became apparent on January 22 after Governor Mike Sonko transmitted communication to the poll agency naming a nominee.

IEBC has been on the receiving end after it reportedly denied knowledge of Igathe’s resignation, citing the nonexistence of a formal communicate.

Members of the public wondered how the Commission could it was not aware of Igathe’s January 2018 resignation, two years after it happened.

Igathe cited failure to earn the trust of Governor Sonko.

IEBC however clarified it has no legal obligation to gazette the resignation of an outgoing holder of elective office, “but rather it has an obligation to gazette a new holder of an elective office.”

In response, via a letter dated January 9, 2020 the commission confirmed that they had not received formal communication on the resignation of the Deputy Governor of Nairobi as of that day.

“On the vacancy of the Deputy Governor, Nairobi City County, the Commission has not received any formal communication to the alleged vacancy in the office of the Deputy Governor, Nairobi City County other than information in the media,” IEBC stated in their response.

IEBC received another letter from the Governor of Nairobi on 22 January nominating a Deputy Governor, “thus indicating there was a vacancy, in compliance with Article 180 (5) of the Constitution 2010,” Chebukati explained.

The Commission subsequently cleared Ann Kananu Mwenda for vetting to the position of Deputy Governor.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday said Igathe followed due process in tendering his resignation.

The Governor first nominated exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna who was rejected by the County Assembly.

He has been single-handedly running the affairs of the county despite pressure being piled on him to appoint a deputy until when he was barred from office leaving the administration of Nairobi county in a limbo.

Sonko has since handed four crucial functions to the national government.