I will clear DJ Evolve’s hospital bill – Babu Owino

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino during a past court appearance.

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has shrugged off the threat to his popularity following the shooting at B-Club of Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve who is now hospitalised.

The controversial lawmaker who has been on the receiving end following the public outcry that followed after the tragic incident, on Wednesday struck a reconciliatory tone vowing to go all the full-lengths to ensure the health of DJ Evolve improves.

DJ Evolve has been hospitalized at Nairobi Hospital since the incident and has undergone surgeries to restore his health after suffering a bullet injury on the neck.back.

The first-time lawmaker, who appeared remorseful during the interview committed to footing all the medical bills.

“His bills will be paid by myself,” he said.

Owino was initially granted a cash bail of Sh10 million before it was reduced to Sh5mn this week.

“It is a matter between me and God and I chose to forgive myself. We cannot change the past but we can change the future. Let us focus on what is coming in the foreseeable future. Let us not dwell so much on our past because we cannot change no matter how much we would wish it do change,” he said.

Babu had challenged his initial cash bail terms issued by a Magistrate’s court terming it too punitive.

When he was arraigned, Owino entered a plea of not guilty for attempting to kill DJ Evolve, and a second charge of behaving in a disorderly manner while carrying a firearm.

During an interview with Capital News on Wednesday, Owino dismissed a recent report by Mizani Africa that ranked him as the worst-performing lawmaker in the 12 Parliament on the management of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“My dressing alone should tell you that I cannot be number last without coming to my brains. I have worked for my people and I have built classes in my constituency. I have done over 22 roads. I introduced table banking for women to advance their businesses,” he claimed.

Capital News has not independently verified the claims.