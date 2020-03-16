Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Local councillor Eason Chan said he believed the swift response from the pro-democracy camp to the virus pushed their opponents to up their game © AFP / ISAAC LAWRENCE

Capital Health

Hong Kong political rivals woo voters with free face masks

Published

Hong Kong, China, Mar 16 – Hong Kong’s rival political camps have embraced a new tactic to woo potential voters as the city hunkers down during the coronavirus pandemic: free face masks.

Masks have been in desperately short supply in Hong Kong since the start of the year when the epidemic reached the financial hub.

Politicians from both the resurgent pro-democracy camp and their embattled pro-Beijing rivals have seized on the shortage, beginning a charm offensive with voters even before official campaigning kicks off for the city’s legislature elections in September.

Already riding high after last year’s huge anti-government protests, three pro-democracy parties were the first to pull off something of a public relations coup — securing 1.2 million masks form Honduras.

The move did not go unnoticed, and one week later the pro-Beijing camp announced that had one million masks of their own.

Supporters of a pro-beijing alliance responded by securing their own haul of masks to hand out to the public © AFP / ISAAC LAWRENCE

Local councillor Eason Chan said he believed the swift response from the pro-democracy camp to the virus pushed their opponents to up their game.

“That we started earlier and kept bringing supplies to the community, in some ways, forced all parties to join the competition,” he told AFP.

“The Pro-Beijing camp wants to use this chance to return to the community and reinforce their local support,” he added.

Beijing’s powerful Liaison Office in Hong Kong announced the neighbouring Chinese mainland city of Shenzhen had donated one million masks that were being distributed among the community by a newly-formed group called “Hong Kong Community Anti-Coronavirus Link”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“As long as the public can be benefitted, it’s fine for different parties in society to do their own part,” said Bunny Chan, a well-connected politician within the pro-Beijing side and one of about 30 conveners of the Link.

“Our conveners have either extensive local networks or professional background, and we have more than 5,000 volunteers across the city to help,” he told AFP.

– Anger at slow response –

Hong Kongers will be able to elect half the lawmakers in the city’s legislature, a body designed to ensure the pro-Beijing block always holds sway.

But after last year’s huge anti-government protests and a landslide victory in November local council elections, the pro-democracy camp have their best chance ever to capture most of the electable seats in the legislature.

Eason Chan said sourcing masks to hand out for free was one of the first tasks on his to-do list after he was sworn in as a local councillor © AFP / ISAAC LAWRENCE

And the pro-Beijing block are scrambling to avoid another humiliating defeat.

Eason Chan said sourcing masks to hand out for free was one of the first tasks on his to-do list after he was sworn in as a local councillor for Kwun Tong, a reliably pro-government district until last year’s protests.

The 23-year-old political novice has distributed 10,000 masks since January, gathered through donations and paid for out of his own pocket.

“Mask handouts are closely related to the election in September,” he added.

Beijing continues to full-throatedly back chief executive Lam even though she is grappling with historic low approval ratings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But many of her allies in Hong Kong’s pro-establishment camp have begun distancing themselves from her administration and even openly criticising it, especially after the virus outbreak.

There has been widespread public anger towards the city’s unelected pro-Beijing leaders over their failure to stockpile supplies in a city traumatised by a 2003 outbreak of the SARS virus that killed more than 300 people © AFP/File / Anthony WALLACE

There has been widespread public anger towards the city’s unelected pro-Beijing leaders over their failure to stockpile supplies in a city traumatised by a 2003 outbreak of the SARS virus that killed more than 300 people.

The COVID-19 disease has so far infected 149 people, four of whom have died.

“It’s become clear that whoever has a close association with the government is doomed,” Chung Kim-wah, a social scientist at the Public Opinion Research Institute told AFP.

He said the pro-government camp will need to try harder to persuade voters in a city still seething with public anger and clamouring for democratic reform.

“Hong Kong voters have many other and deeper grievances from what happened last year,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – A city businessman Dafton Mwitiki has been missing for the last four days in mysterious circumstances. Police who have...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

5 days ago

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

6 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

3 days ago