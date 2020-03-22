Holy Family Basilica to hold more sessions to avoid crowds

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Holy Family Basilica. which is also the headquarters of the Archdiocese of Nairobi has increased the number of masses from three to six, in measures aimed at controlling crowds so as to control the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking to Capital Newsbeat, James Njuguna, an usher at the church said they are adhering to social distancing as recommended by the government to minimize the risk of contagion.

“Today we have a limited number of Christians that I have ever seen since I started attending this church and it is obviously because of coronavirus. We have taken necessary measures, we have sanitizers all over and a circular that advising people on the sitting arrangement that is keeping 1 meter apart between one person to another,” Njuguna said

“Starting next Sunday, we are increasing more masses to ensure we are catering for everyone,” he said.

Another usher, Robert Njiru, said the church will be having masses on weekdays, to cater for those who may not make it to church on Sundays.

He urged Christians to seize the opportunity and pray for the country as the public health department works to contain the spread of the virus.

“In order to avoid crowding we have increased masses so after every hour we have a mass and on weekdays we will also be having masses so that we cater for those who do not make it on Sunday. I urge my fellow Christians and Kenyans at large to spend this time with their creator, not fear anything and together we will conquer this pandemic virus,” Njiru said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The government has so far confirmed seven positive cases in the country for the virus that has left over 13,000 people dead and infected over 300,000 others globally.

Some 95,000 have been treated and recovered, many of them in China.

On Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted a national prayer day at the State House where he reiterated the need to adhere to Health Ministry regulations, while praying for the country.

“It is good to come together as a nation; it is good to pray together as a nation I know there are those who are saying that we should depend on science not prayers, but I want to assure you that even science needs God. So, we need to always remembers that a nation prospers when it believes and trusts in its maker,” Kenyatta said.