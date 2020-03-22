Health ministry to issue update on coronavirus as global death toll hits 13,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is Sunday set to give an update on coronavirus, a global pandemic that has claimed 13,000 lives and with over 300,000 people infected globally.

Kenya, which has reported seven cases so far, has put in place strict social distancing measures in a bid to avert the spread of the disease which has claimed two lives in Africa, and over 4,000 in Italy which is so far the hardest hit nation globally.

CS Kagwe last week said the coming two weeks are the most critical for Kenya in determining whether the situation will go full blown or otherwise, going by the trends observed in other countries after confirmation of the first case.

“Our actions continue to be guided by the trends we have observed in other countries. Evidence indicates that the number of those infected increases dramatically in the second week following confirmation of first case,” Kagwe said during a briefing on Thursday.

Cases of coronavirus have increased in Africa with Uganda being the latest to confirm a coronavirus case.

Uganda’s health ministry said a 36-year-old male resident of Kampala who had travelled to Dubai on March 17, 2020 for a business trip tested positive for the for COVID-19.

Ugandan authorities announced that no person will be allowed entry into starting March 23, 2020, except citizens and foreigners with valid residence permits.

Rwanda, which is leading in number of cases in the East African region, has already imposed a shutdown, after confirming seventeen cases on Saturday.

Rwanda government announced that it had suspended all unnecessary movements outside the home and clamped down on travel across its borders.

Despite the devastating reports of coronavirus, data shows that about 95,829 coronavirus patients globally have recovered.