Havi takes office as LSK President as IEBC pleads for support against disbandment

Newly Elected Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi receives his election certificate Nairobi County Elections Manager Joseph Mele/LSK

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 3 – Newly Elected Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has formally taken office with a pledge to give direction as the country engages in the constitution review debate.

Havi who was speaking as he received his election certificate, said there is an undeniable expectation from the public for an independent voice which will stand out in “this tipping point of the history of Kenya.”

“The expectation on the part of the Council is not limited to the lawyers. The expectation is wide, everybody is looking upon us for direction especially at this fundamental time when the legislature appears to be emasculated, and the Judiciary appears to be weakened at this time when all arms of government appear to be pulling apart.”

“At this time when Kenyans in general are looking for whosoever will provide hope, let the hope come from as the law society. Let us play a fundamental role,” the incoming President said after receiving his certificate from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday.

During the poll held on Thursday, IEBC announced a final result of 2,675 votes for Nelson Havi, 1,267 for Maria Mbeneka, 1,246 for Charles Kanjama and 625 for Harriet Chiggai.

Havi will succeed Allen Gichuhi.

Nairobi County Elections Manager Joseph Mele urged the Society to be at the fore front of fighting for culture breeding institutions that will serve Kenyans for posterity.

He said calls for the disbandment of the Commission by a section of the political class was misadvised and will be to the detriment of the public and the nation as whole.

“The Chairman of the Commission (Wafula Chebukati) who is your member sent me to come and tell you that, in this time of constitutional and political clamour, we expect the Society to stand with the Commission. We expect the Society to stand out and say we need the institutions to be nurtured, we will not be having on commission after another after the other immediately after the election.”

“We want to put down a framework that will give us institutions that will serve Kenyans. We need to put a culture that believes in the rule of law,” he stated.