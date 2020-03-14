Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Africa

Guinea sets March 22 for controversial constitutional referendum

Published

Guinea’s President Alpha Conde (center) arrives at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa in February 2020 amid opposition at home to a referendum that could extend his rule/AFP-File

CONAKRY, Guinea, Mar 13 – Guinea’s President Alpha Conde has set March 22 for the constitutional referendum on his proposed reforms that opponents worry will allow him to bypass term limits and stay in power.

The vote, originally set for March 1 but delayed over local and international concerns about its fairness, will take place at the same time as legislative elections, a presidential decree said on Friday.

The campaign will run until March 20 despite some restrictions put in place on rallies since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

The West African country has seen huge opposition rallies over the proposal to change the constitution, which many fear will allow Conde, 82, to seek a third term in office this year.

Since the protests began in October at least 31 protesters and one gendarme have been killed, according to an AFP tally.

International powers have voiced concern over the referendum, and a US official on Friday renewed a call for an investigation into the deaths since October.

“The United States remains concerned about the Government of Guinea’s plans to hold legislative elections and a constitutional referendum,” a State Department official said.

“We continue to urge all parties to engage in nonviolent civil dialogue,” he said.

The former French colony’s constitution now mandates two five-year presidential terms. Under the new constitution, there would be two six-year terms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But critics say the new constitution would also reset the term counter to zero, allowing Conde to run again when his second term ends this year, a possibility the government has not denied.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

4 days ago

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

3 days ago

BBI

Rift Valley Governors assure President Kenyatta of BBI support

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 –  Governors from the Rift Valley region Monday assured President Uhuru Kenyatta of their undivided support for the Building Bridges...

4 days ago

County News

CS Munya says egg-laying locusts largely inactive, less destructive on vegetation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya Tuesday allayed fears of an imminent food insecurity threat due to ravaging locusts saying...

4 days ago