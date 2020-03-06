Govt unveils coronavirus isolation facility at Mbagathi hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe officially opened a coronavirus isolation centre at Nairobi's Mbagathi hospital on Friday, as part of government measures on preparedness in combating the deadly virus.

The facility, originally earmarked for a maternity wing by Nairobi County, was equipped with beds, scanners and test kits in compliance to an executive order issued last week, when President Uhuru Kenyatta established the National Emergency Response Committee.

Kagwe, accompanied by other government officials among them Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo inspected the 120-bed capacity facility and assured Kenyans measures had been put in place to deal with any eventuality.

“This is a global challenge and this is not something to lose hope about. I want to assure Kenyans that we are not leaving anything to chance when it comes in our preparedness,” said Kagwe.

Kagwe said the facility will be secured by security personnel to stop unauthorized access.

To step up preparedness the CS also announced a plan to establish an additional 300-bed capacity facility at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

He said 1,100 workers have been trained and deployed at strategic points, adding that surveillance has been heightened in all entry points to ensure that the virus is not imported in the country.

The ministry, Kwagwe said, has also activated an emergency operation center that is closely monitoring the evolution of the outbreak in China and the rest of the world.

Trained rapid response teams are also said to be on the ground.

County governments have also been directed to ensure that necessary isolation wards are set up in all Level IV and Level V hospitals.

While the CS has urged Kenyans to remain vigilant, he has also warned against discriminating foreigners especially from Asian countries.

“We must not suffer from xenophobia, let’s be friendly and sympathetic,” he said.

The CS cautioned those sending fake and alarming messages concerning the virus, saying they will be arrested and charged.

Kenya has so far investigated twenty three alerts involving thirty one suspected cases that have all tested negative for coronavirus, the CS noted.

The government also issued a month-long ban on global meetings, conferences and events in the country on Friday so as to curtail the importation of the deadly coronavirus.

The government went ahead to advise Kenyans against non-essential travel to the affected countries.

Information from the World Health Organization indicate that as at March 5, 95,333 confirmed cases had been reported globally and 3282 deaths majority of them from mainland China.