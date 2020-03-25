Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta/PSCU -FILE

Capital Health

Govt to impose 7pm to 5am curfew beginning Friday to contain coronavirus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 – The National Security Council has approved an indefinite curfew effective Friday, from 7 pm to 5 am beginning Friday, in drastic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement was made by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, during a televised address to the nation, where he revealed a raft of measures meant to cushion Kenyans from the effects of the disease.

The President said during the period, only authorized people offering essential services will be exempted.

Institutions including the media and health were listed among thirteen essential service entities whose staff will be exempted.

He also directed that “with immediate effect, the management of the Kenya Ferry Services is vested in the National Police Service, the Coast Guard, and the National Government Administration Officers.”

The President said the measures are meant to ensure the disease that has killed more than 19,000 people across the world does not wreak more havoc in the country.

He urged Kenyans to continue observing the laid out precautionary measures which include washing hands using water and soap, use of sanitizers and social distancing.

“Social distancing is now our new norm, it is our new way of life,” the President pointed out.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We reiterate that the most effective way to limit the spread of the virus is through basic changes in individual behaviour and hygiene. We have recently experienced cases within our country where transmission was from our political and religious leaders who unfortunately did not heed the guidance by the Ministry of Health on self-quarantine and social distancing.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020