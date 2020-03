NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 – The government is set to role out random screening of members of the public for COVID-19, a global pandemic that has claimed 9,000 lives, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Thursday.

Mutahi made the announcement will noting no suspected case had tested positive in the past 24 hours, the number of those infected standing at 7 as reported on Wednesday.

More to follow…